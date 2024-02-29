When you arrive in the Junon Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you may end up stumbling upon an area called the “Crow’s Nest,” where a bunch of anti-Shinra agitators live. If you’re unsure of how to get into the location, here’s how to access the Crow’s Nest in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Get Into the Crow’s Nest in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

To get into the “Crow’s Nest” in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll need to activate the “When Words Won’t Do” quest by talking to Rhonda in Junon. You can only do this after you’ve spent some time at the inn in Junon. I won’t go into the exact details of what happens there, but it’s after that you’ll unlock the Community Noticeboard for the Junon Region.

How to Beat the “When Words Won’t Do” Quest

The “When Words Won’t Do” quest sees players escorting a dog named Salmon from Junon to the Crow’s Nest. Stay close to Salmon. If you stop following him, he’ll stop walking. You’ll first encounter two Fleetwings, followed by two Capparwires and a Zemzelett. The third battle is two Zemzeletts. The fourth is three Capparwires. For the first battle, make sure you’re using Wind Materia. Ice works for the second, third, and fourth. You’ll also want a ranged fighter like Aerith or Barret in your party to deal with enemies in the air.

The final two enemies you’ll face are Sandstorm Drakes. Use your highest level of Aero to bring them down. These enemies become pressured after weakening their own auras from spawning tornados. You can speed this process up by attacking them from behind.

When you arrive, Salmon will deliver his message to Dillan and Toby will walk you through the Crow’s Nest. This’ll unlock the quest the “The Hardest Sell” quest automatically and “Dreaming of Blue Skies” through the the Community Noticeboard. Inside the Crow’s Nest, you can also play against several Queen’s Blood players.

