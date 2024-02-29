Category:
When the Last Two Corel Region Phenomenon Intel Unlock in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

As part of the world exploration in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll be tasked with investigating Phenomenon Intel. The last two Phenomenon Intel in the Corel Region of FF7 Rebirth take longer to unlock than others, so here’s when you can get to them.

When the Final Corel Region Phenomenon Intel Unlock in FF7 Rebirth

Although you can complete every other Phenomenon Intel in FF7 Rebirth pretty much immediately after unlocking your Chocobo in a region, that’s not true of the Corel Region. While there, you’ll be able to go through the first two when you reach Chapter 9, “The Planet Stirs,” and you can do those immediately, along with the associated mini-games. However, once you’re done, there are some plot-related things that have to happen first, and you won’t be able to get all of the Phenomenon Intel until after you’ve cleared Gold Saucer for the second time in Chapter 12, which is right as Chapter 13 starts.

When you’re able to do the last two, Kid G, who is an NPC you encounter at the Phenomenon Intel in the Corel Region of FF7 Rebirth, will contact you. Although the final Phenomenon Intel for the Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth take a long time to unlock, once you’ve beaten the game, “Chapter Selection” makes it a lot easier. You’ll be able to access the last two Phenomenon Intel from any chapter in which you had access to the desert area of the Corel Region. This is super handy, especially since getting all of the Phenomenon Intel is integral to unlocking the game’s secret boss.

And that’s when the final two Corel Region Phenomenon Intel unlock in FF7 Rebirth.

If you’re looking for more, check out our map of all the Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth.

