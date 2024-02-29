How to Get a Perfectly Executed Odd Job in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

As you’re playing through Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll likely end up doing some odd jobs, which are the game’s version of side quests. There are often two different ways to complete jobs: Perfectly Executed or not. Here’s how to get a perfectly executed odd job in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Perfectly Execute a Side Quest in FF7 Rebirth

Exactly how you’ll perfectly execute an odd job in FF7 Rebirth actually depends on the specific quest. There are, in total, 36 odd jobs in the game, and many of them have choice points or challenges within them that you need to finish if you want to have the job be considered perfectly executed. Once you’ve finished the game, that information is catalogued in the “Play Log” in “System.” The game will signal that you’ve perfectly executed a quest by putting a gold medallion in the upper left corner when you go to the quest menu. That medallion will also appear next to the quest name when that quest is selected.

In some cases, it’s pretty easy. The “When Words Don’t Do” quest, for example, involves protecting a dog from getting harmed. If you make it through without the dog getting hurt, FF7 Rebirth will consider the quest perfectly executed. However, other quests, like “Dreaming of Blue Skies,” needs you to make a choice. Other quests later in the game rely on you using a mechanic properly to, for example, harvest mushrooms.

If you fail to perfectly execute an odd job in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there’s actually not a lot you can do. I recommend doing manual saves often in the game. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until you get access to the “Chapter Selection” option after finishing the game, which means you could be waiting quite some time. It’s also a bit cumbersome, as the “Chapter Selection” option basically forces you to undo all of your quest progress for a short time.

That means, if you want to redo “Dreaming of Blue Skies,” you also have to redo “When Words Won’t Do,” because the latter is a prerequisite for the former. This can add a lot of time to the game and be a bit frustrating.

