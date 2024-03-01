Most of the crafting resources and materials in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are pretty easy to get. They’re usually just lying around somewhere in the open-world. But some are a little trickier to find. Here’s how to get the Quetzalcoatl Talon in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Quetzalcoatl Talon Location

If you take a look at your Transmuter recipes in FF7 Rebirth, you may have noticed that the Windmill Gear requires you to produce one Quetzalcoatl Talon. To get it, you’ll need to defeat the optional boss Quetzalcoatl in the Classified Intel quest titled Winged Lacertilian of Yore.

Do note that Classified Intel: Winged Lacertilian of Yore quest will only become available to you after you’ve scanned four Lifesprings in the Grasslands region. After doing so, Chadley will inform you that a new quest has popped up, and you can head to the quest location to fight Quetzalcoatl. We’ve included a map screenshot down below to give you an idea of where to look:

How to Beat Quetzalcoatl

If you’re just starting out in the game, Quetzalcoatl might prove to be a bit of a tough foe for you to handle. It starts at level 22, so try to get your party within that ballpark before taking on the fight.

As long as you’re in the early 20s, you shouldn’t have much of an issue. Make sure to equip the Shiva Summon Materia on someone, and also put Ice Materia on your party members, or at least make sure everyone has some sort of ice ability. Quetzalcoatl is very vulnerable to ice attacks, so as long as you keep pelting it with Blizzard, you should be able to Pressure and Stagger it in no time at all.

Can You Farm the Quetzalcoatl Talon?

After clearing the Classified Intel quest, you’ll be pleased to know that you can return to this location anytime in FF7 Rebirth to repeat the fight with Quetzalcoatl if you need more Talons for whatever reason.

The fight will get easier as you progress through the game, making it easier for you to farm it. Unless, of course, you’re playing on Dynamic difficulty, then that’s a whole different story.

And that’s how you can get the Quetzalcoatl Talon in FF7 Rebirth.