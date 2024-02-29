Should You Choose Dynamic Difficulty in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a fast-paced action RPG that may prove to be a little challenging for players who are used to turn-based combat, or it might be a cakewalk if you play a lot of action games. Either way, if you’re wondering whether you should choose Dynamic difficulty in FF7 Rebirth, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Dynamic Difficulty Explained

Before we get too into the weeds, here’s the official description of Dynamic difficulty in FF7 Rebirth: Enemy difficulty adjusts automatically based on your skill level. Select this if you love the thrill of the fight.

What this means is that no matter how much you grind and level up, all enemies across all the different regions in Rebirth will be scaled up to your level. This ensures that fights will never feel trivial, and you’ll always have to be on your toes whenever entering a combat encounter. This also forces you to think a little more carefully about the Folios skills you invest in, as well as your weapon and Materia setups.

This means that you should choose Dynamic difficulty if you’re planning on knocking out every side quest in FF7 Rebirth to prevent yourself from over-leveling and trivializing the main story challenges. On the other hand, if you only want to focus on the main story, you’ll be fine with Normal difficulty, as the enemies will likely naturally keep pace with you as level up.

And of course, for folks who really just want to enjoy the story without worrying about combat, set it to Easy for a more laidback experience. At the end of the day, Dynamic difficulty won’t prove to be all that crushing for folks who enjoy action games; it’ll just ensure that you don’t trivialize any of the combat encounters.

How to Change Difficulty Options

The good news is that you don’t have to commit to any single option. Even after you’ve picked Dynamic and decide that you don’t like it, you can pop into the Settings menu, then change the difficulty under the Gameplay section.

Whenever you run into a wall or feel like things are a little too easy, feel free to change up the settings to suit your own preferences.

Hopefully that clears up whether you should choose Dynamic difficulty in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including things you should do first, along with a rundown of all Manuscript locations.