How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Items don’t just come from shops in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Players will have the opportunity to craft most potions, accessories, and bobbles using items they find in the open world – but level grinding is required to succeed with the Transmuter.

Recommended Videos

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth uses large, open-world maps between major cities, encouraging players to explore every nook and cranny of each location. These new mechanics’ major purpose is for level grinding, with players tackling difficult battles as they discover the entire area. While doing so, it is possible to pick up raw materials like Oregano, Sage, and gifts from the Planet. These aren’t for selling in shops – they are for crafting.

How To Increase Craftsmanship Level While Using the Transmuter in FFVII: Rebirth

Image via Square Enix

To increase craftsmanship level quickly in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, players must craft as many new items as possible.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

At the time of writing, we have reached Level 12 while using the Transmuter, and the best way to raise levels is to amass a large amount of crafting materials from each open-world map, and then Transmute items that the player hasn’t made yet. Some of the best options are accessories. They often need rare materials, but give a good boost to the EXP gauge, leading to faster level-ups.

It is important to note that crafting progression is limited by the areas the player has unlocked in the main story. For example, certain materials like Mythril aren’t found until later in the game. This means that players won’t be able to unlock Giga Potions while still just outside Midgar.

How Important is Crafting in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?

Crafting is essential for success in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Players will find important healing and restorative items limited when purchasing them from shops, and the price tag makes it hard to keep enough on hand. Crafting allows players to stock up without breaking the bank. The only cost is the time spent gathering materials.

To speed up material collection, be sure to unlock the regions’ Chocobos as quickly as possible, as they cover terrain efficiently, and can pick up multiple items at once, instead of one at a time.

With the right amount of ingredients, and a high enough crafting level, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth players will have no trouble keeping the party stocked with potions, ensuring success in difficult battles.