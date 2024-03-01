FF7 Rebirth Grasslands Region 100% Completion Checklist

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s open-world is pretty damn massive, and you can probably sink hours of playtime into the first region alone. To make sure you don’t miss out on anything too important, we’ve put together a 100% completion checklist for the Grasslands region in FF7 Rebirth.

All Grasslands Region Activities in FF7 Rebirth

Before we get into the nitty gritty, here’s a quick overview of everything there is to do in the Grasslands:

5 side quests

6 Activation Intel towers

6 Expedition Intel Lifesprings

2 Excavation Intel quests

1 Moogle Intel quest

1 Classified Intel boss

4 Protorelic/Phenomenon Intel quests

3 Divine Intel locations (Titan)

6 Fiend Intel quests

5 Combat Simulator missions

3 Queen’s Blood opponents

There are a total of five side quests in the Grasslands region in FF7 Rebirth, and you can nab all of them from the job board in Kalm. The only exception is Flowers From the Hill, which you can accept by talking to Chloe at the chocobo ranch after you’ve wrangled the regional chocobo. Listed below are all of the available side quests:

A Rare Card Lost

Lifeline in Peril

Livestock’s Bane

Where the Wind Blows

Flowers From the Hill

Grasslands Activation Intel Towers

As mentioned above, there are a total of six Activation Intel towers in the Grasslands region of FF7 Rebirth. With each tower you activate, you’ll earn points for Chadley, and also unlock more Intel quests within that vicinity. Here’s a rundown of which quests you can unlock with each tower.

Tower #1: Bill’s Ranch Tower

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 1: Cragshade Lifespring

Fiend Intel: Voracious and Venomous

Phenomenon Intel: Wild Bandit Chase

Moogle Intel: Prairie Moogle

Tower #2: Eastern Seaboard Tower

Unlocks:

Divine Intel 1: Titan Sanctuary Alpha

Fiend Intel 2: Bearer of Grudges

Tower #3: Swamplands Tower

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 2: Wetlands Lifespring

Expedition Intel 3: Morass Lifespring

Divine Intel 2: Titan Sanctuary Beta

Fiend Intel 3: Keepers of the Burrow

Tower #4: Plains Tower

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 4: Grasswastes Lifespring

Fiend Intel 4: Wailing Weed

Tower #5: Kalm Outskirts Tower

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 5: Mako Pipeline Lifespring

Fiend Intel 5: Picky Eater

Tower #6: Wastelands Tower

Unlocks:

Divine Intel 3: Titan Sanctuary Gamma

Expedition Intel 6: Cavern Lifespring

Fiend Intel 6: Voltaic Canine

Classified Intel: Winged Lacertilian of Yore

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Quetzalcoatl is an optional boss in FF7 Rebirth that you can encounter in the Grasslands region. However, you need to scan the Wetlands Lifespring first in order to get the Classified Intel mission to show up.

Once you’ve done that, head over to its location to start the fight. The fight itself isn’t too challenging, but just prepare yourself for a lot of aerial combat. Defeating Quetzalcoatl will reward you with the Quetzalcoatl Talon item, which can be used for crafting with the Transmuter.

Protorelic and Phenomenon Intel Quests

There are a total of four Phenomenon Intel quests, as listed below:

Wild Bandit Chase

Pipeline Management Facility

Diversionary Tactics

Taking Care of Business

These are all part of the overarching Protorelic questline that you’ll need to complete if you want to 100% the game and get all the available Summons. The Phenomenon Intel quests will unlock in order, and are all pretty simple for the most part, though you should mentally prepare yourself for some forced stealth sections.

Grasslands Excavation Intel Quests

There are only two Excavation Intel quests in the Grasslands region, and you’ll need to use your chocobo to sniff out a few different materials in the designated areas. It’s definitely worth doing these, not only for the points, but also for the rewards they give you, such as new crafting recipes for the Transmuter.

Excavation Intel 1: Bygone Settlement

Rewards:

Transmuter Chip: Armor Upgrades 1

Transmuter Chip: Windmill Gear

Transmute Chip: Cushion

Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository

Prairie Moogle

Make sure to hit up the moogle home in the Grasslands as well. You’ll be tasked with beating a mini-game where you have to shepherd all the moogles into a designated area, which can be annoying, but the rewards are worth it.

Completing the mini-game will open up the Moogle Emporium, where you can exchange Moogle Medals for valuable items like Manuscripts.

Grasslands Divine Intel: Titan

If you’re only going to do one Chadley task in FF7 Rebirth, make sure it’s Divine Intel. These missions will unlock a new Summon entity for you to fight in the Combat Simulator, allowing you to use them in battle once you clear those fights. For the Grasslands region, we have Titan, and there are only three locations you need to hit up.

After visiting all three locations, go back to Chadley and you’ll be able to unlock an easier version of the Titan fight. Don’t get complacent, though. Even on the easiest difficulty setting, Titan is no pushover.

Fiend Intel

There are a total of six Fiend Intel quests in the Grasslands region, as listed below:

Voracious and Venomous (Venorat)

Bearer of Grudges (Enmidunk)

Keepers of the Burrow (Mi)

Wailing Weed (Mandrake)

Picky Eater (Aggrevrikon)

Voltaic Canine (Thunderclaw)

Do note that you don’t actually have to complete all of the objectives listed for these missions. Beating them will unlock new missions at the Combat Simulator.

Grasslands Combat Simulator Missions

As you complete the Intel quests, you’ll unlock more challenges to take on the Combat Simulator. To access them, speak with Chadley at the chocobo ranch. Listed below are all of the Combat Simulator missions and their rewards.

Mission Rewards Summon Entity: Titan Titan Materia Biological Intel: Blinded by Light Enemy Skill: Plasma Discharge Grasslands Battle Intel: Horror on the Range First Strike Materia Grasslands Battle Intel: Plains Stalkers Vitality Up Materia Grasslands Battle Intel: Natural Order Provoke Materia

Queen’s Blood Players

Finally, there are only three Queen’s Blood players you need to beat in the Grasslands region in order to rank up. All three of them are located within Kalm, and will show up on your map with a small numbered icon. The opponents are as follows:

Nene

Ned

Zahira

And that does it for our Grasslands checklist in FF7 Rebirth.