Traversing the open-world is a big part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which means you need to get well-acquainted with your chocobo and everything it offers. Here’s how to find items with your chocobo in FF7 Rebirth and put its nose to good use.

Using the Chocobo to Find Items in FF7 Rebirth

Once you get your first chocobo in FF7 Rebirth, you can start riding it around the open-world. You’ll also notice that the command menu allows you to press the directional buttons to get the chocobo to sniff things out. However, this won’t actually do anything until one key condition is met: when a blue question mark icon pops up above your chocobo’s head.

When this icon comes up, that’s the game’s way of letting you know that your chocobo has sniffed something out, and you can potentially dig up an item nearby. Press and hold up on the d-pad to get your chocobo to sniff around, and keep an eye on the little arrow that pop up on the question mark icon.

You’ll want to point the chocobo towards the direction of the arrow, and it’ll pinpoint another position on the ground that you can go to. Head in the direction of the arrow, then press and hold up on the d-pad again to make sure you’re in the right spot.

Once the arrow is pointing all the way down, press down on the d-pad to get your chocobo to dig. After a few seconds, it’ll produce an item that you can then add to your inventory.

The items you get with your chocobo are usually just consumable items, or even rare crafting materials you can use with the Transmuter. You won’t be missing out on any key items, so you could just ignore this feature entirely if you wanted to. In addition to that, there may also be a few side quests that require you to use the chocobo to sniff out an enemy’s scent to track them down, or just to find materials required for quest completion. In these cases, the question mark icon will flash red instead of blue.

That’s all you need to know about finding items with your chocobo in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.