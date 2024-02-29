Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Find Items With Your Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:10 am
Chocobos in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Traversing the open-world is a big part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which means you need to get well-acquainted with your chocobo and everything it offers. Here’s how to find items with your chocobo in FF7 Rebirth and put its nose to good use.

Recommended Videos

Using the Chocobo to Find Items in FF7 Rebirth

Once you get your first chocobo in FF7 Rebirth, you can start riding it around the open-world. You’ll also notice that the command menu allows you to press the directional buttons to get the chocobo to sniff things out. However, this won’t actually do anything until one key condition is met: when a blue question mark icon pops up above your chocobo’s head.

When this icon comes up, that’s the game’s way of letting you know that your chocobo has sniffed something out, and you can potentially dig up an item nearby. Press and hold up on the d-pad to get your chocobo to sniff around, and keep an eye on the little arrow that pop up on the question mark icon.

finding items with chocobo in ff7 rebirth

You’ll want to point the chocobo towards the direction of the arrow, and it’ll pinpoint another position on the ground that you can go to. Head in the direction of the arrow, then press and hold up on the d-pad again to make sure you’re in the right spot.

Once the arrow is pointing all the way down, press down on the d-pad to get your chocobo to dig. After a few seconds, it’ll produce an item that you can then add to your inventory.

The items you get with your chocobo are usually just consumable items, or even rare crafting materials you can use with the Transmuter. You won’t be missing out on any key items, so you could just ignore this feature entirely if you wanted to. In addition to that, there may also be a few side quests that require you to use the chocobo to sniff out an enemy’s scent to track them down, or just to find materials required for quest completion. In these cases, the question mark icon will flash red instead of blue.

That’s all you need to know about finding items with your chocobo in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Cloud Strife Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Cloud Strife Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].