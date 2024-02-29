Category:
Should You Change the Corel Minecart Route in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

Liam Nolan
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:55 am
An image showing the minecart minigame in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth as part of a guide on whether you should choose to change the track or not.

In Chapter 7, “Those Left Behind,” of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll get the option to change the route that the minecart will use to bring Barret, Yuffie, and Tifa back to the rest of the part. Here’s whether or not you should do that.

Should You Change the Minecart’s Path in FF7 Rebirth?

The option to change the minecart’s route in FF7 Rebirth will affect, very slightly, the mini-game that follows, which involves using Barret and Yuffie to destroy boxes to wrack up a high score. Technically speaking, the choice doesn’t have any major effects on the game on the whole, but it does influence Cloud’s relationship with Barret and Yuffie, which can alter what happens at Gold Saucer later.

If player’s choose to change the track to the less intense route, Yuffie — who gets motion sickness — will be grateful, and Cloud’s relationship with her in FF7 Rebirth will get a nice little boost. If you choose the more intense route, Cloud’s relationship with Barret will get a boost. If you’re aiming to go on a date with either Barret or Yuffie at Gold Saucer, choose the appropriate option. Otherwise, don’t worry too much about this choice.

For full completion of FF7 Rebirth and getting the strongest possible bond with each character, players will need to play through the minecart section in Chapter 7 twice. However, there’s no need to just load an old save or start an entirely fresh playthrough. Instead, once you’ve beaten the game, you can use the “Chapter Selection” option in the “System” settings to back and do the segment again. The “Play Log” area will tell you whether you chose to make Yuffie or Barret happy.

And that’s whether you should change the minecart’s route in FF7 Rebirth. If you’re looking for more,

FF7 Rebirth is on sale now. If you’re looking for more, here’s our review.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.