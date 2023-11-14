Like a Dragon Gaiden switches between several locations, and while you spend some time in Yokohama, in the next chapter, you’re sent to Sotenbori, Osaka. So, you might be wondering, can you go back to Yokohama in Like a Dragon Gaiden? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Like a Dragon Gaiden’s Locations

You leave Yokohama shortly after you begin Chapter 2 of Like a Dragon Gaiden. You then can’t go back there until the credits roll. You’ll spend the rest of the game in Sotenbori. However, completing Like a Dragon Gaiden gives you access to a Premium Adventure mode, which, stripped of the main storyline, lets you return to Yokohama. It also lets you tie up any side quests you’ve missed.

So, once you’ve finished the game, make sure you save when prompted. Then, from the main menu, select continue and choose the save you made. Now, you’ll be in Premium Adventure mode, beginning in Sotenbori.

To move to Yokohama, or vice versa, find a taxi and get in. At the bottom of the list of destinations, below the Castle, you’ll have the option to switch to the other city. Sadly, you don’t get to explore as much of Yokohama as you did in Yakuza: Like a Dragon since the map is a bit smaller.

Regardless, the answer is to whether you go back to Yokohama in Like a Dragon Gaiden is yes. It’s just in Premium Adventure mode, which is unlocked when you finish the main storyline.