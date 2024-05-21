Best Controller Settings in XDefiant

Making sure you have the best controller settings is the first step to rolling over your opponents in XDefiant. This guide will cover the best options for the controller buttons, along with options such as Aim Response and sensitivity.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant: Best Controller Settings

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The best controller settings include the Skill Thumb Brawler button layout and the Linear Aim Response Curve Type. These are just two of the settings available, but they are also the most important. After that, you want to ensure that the sensitivity works for you. Below are all the possible settings and their best selections in XDefiant.

Button Layout: Skill Thumb Brawler

Stick Layout: Default

Aim Assist: Standard

Aim Assist Strength: 0

Aim Assist Follow: 0

Aim Response Curve Type: Linear

Horizontal Sensitivity: 30 (Personal Preference)

Vertical Sensitivity: 30 (Personal Preference)

Controller Aim Look Sensitivity Factor: 1.00x

Controller Aim Scope Look Sensitivity Factor: 1.00x

Dead Zone – Left Stick: 10

Dead Zone – Right Stick: 10

Acceleration Speed Multiplier: 1.00x

Invert Horizontal Axis: Off

Invert Vertical Axis: Off

Controller Vibration: Optional

The stick layout is the most impactful change for the controller settings. I use the Skill Thumb Brawler, so my jump goes on L1/LB, and the crouch goes on R3/RS. This is easily the best way to ensure you can stay mobile while aiming with a standard controller. However, it can be tough to get used to the change in the jump button. I recommend the Skill Thumb Brawler option unless you have a Scuff for custom buttons.

Related: Best MP5A2 Loadout in XDefiant

After selecting the buttons, move the Aim Response Curve Type over to Linear. The standard option has less control, and the reverse option is better for close quarters. Linear is the most accurate to your stick movement and is better in most situations. Just remember that it can feel a bit different during the launch period. Mix that setting with your preferred sensitivity, and you’re good to go in all your matches.

XDefiant is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more