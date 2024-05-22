Best JAK Patriot Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The JAK Patriot is a massively popular Aftermarket Part in Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3. This full-auto conversion for the M16 is very reminiscent of the dominant M4 from the Verdansk era of Warzone. Here’s the best loadout for the JAK Patriot in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

JAK Patriot Attachments

As is the case with any weapon in Call Of Duty these days, the Gunsmith attachment setup is the most important aspect of a JAK Patriot loadout. Here are the attachments we use:

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider – This muzzle device is a go to for Assault Rifles in Warzone. This hybrid attachment hides muzzle flash, which makes it harder for enemies to spot you when firing. It also reduces the duration you appear as a red dot on the mini map after shooting. Last but not least, the ZEHMN35 helps with horizontal recoil, and has an excellent 15% decrease to vertical recoil. The latter is especially helpful, as the JAK Patriot has a noticeably strong upward kick in sustained fire.

60 Round Mag – Another go-to attachment for Assault Rifles in Warzone is the largest magazine available. For the JAK Patriot, that is a 60 Round Mag of 5.56 ammo. This is especially helpful since players can take around a dozen shots to down when they have full armor. Having a large mag allows you stay in the fight longer, making sure you can down enemies and thirst them before they have a chance to self-revive.

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip – This is a grip I seldom use on other weapons in Warzone, but it compliments the JAK Patriot extremely well. This foregrip provides a 14% reduction to recoil gun kick and a 12% reduction to vertical recoil. This will help to greatly reduce the vertical kick of the weapon, requiring less input from players to stay on target. In addition, the only major downside is a 4% increase in horizontal recoil. However, this is counteracted by the horizontal recoil reduction from the ZEHMN35.

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Optic – This scope is the best mid-zoom optic in Warzone. The zoom will help you spot targets further away, and make it easier to aim at critical points on their body like the head and torso. In addition, this optic has an extremely clean, distraction free reticle.

Secondary, Grenades, and Perks

The secondary, grenades, and perks we use all help to compliment the JAK Patriot. Due to its high fire-rate and mobility, the JAK Patriot performs excellent in close-to-mid range. However, it struggles at extreme distances. As a result, we recommend using your favorite bolt action sniper rifle with explosive rounds as a secondary. This will allow you to get one shot kills at targets that are far outside the range of the JAK Patriot. I recommend the XRK Stalker as the secondary of choice.

Tactical – Smoke Grenades are a good choice to help conceal your escape, or protect you when doing tasks that require you to put down your weapon, like reviving teammates or shopping at buy stations.

Lethal – Semtexes are a great lethal option, as the grenade provides a powerful explosive that will stick to enemies.

Perk Package – For this loadout, I run a fully custom perk package. In slot 1, I equip Sleight of Hand to help me reload faster. Next, I use Focus to reduce flinch when I’m shot and help me stay on target. It also helps extend the duration you can hold your breath when sniping. I also use the Tempered perk, which allows you to refill armor plates with two plates instead of three. This helps reduce the amount of plates you need to keep in your inventory, and allows for faster healing. Finally, High Alert gives a visual indicator when a player outside my field of view is aiming at me. This is a great option to counter pesky Snipers and corner campers.

That is the best loadout for the JAK Patriot in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

