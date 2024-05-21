Best AK-47 Loadout in XDefiant

Players who want a harder-hitting assault rifle with some extra damage in XDefiant should look no further than the AK-47. My guide will cover which attachments can be used for a fantastic loadout and how they affect the weapon.

XDefiant: Best AK-47 Loadout

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The AK-47 is all about mid-range fights where the damage and fire rate can truly shine. Nearly all the assault rifles in the game can hold their own at mid-range, but the AK is meant to rule that zone. Weapons like the M4A1 are a bit faster and more controllable at the cost of range or damage. Below you can find all the best attachments for the AK-47.

Barrel: Recon

Recon Front Rail: Hand Stop

Hand Stop Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Optic: Reflex

Attachments in XDefiant are far more simplistic. You want to maintain the basic advantages of your weapon while also weighing the negatives. Using an attachment like the Recon Barrel is going to hurt mobility. However, you get some much-needed ADS speed and your location will be harder to find on the map. All of these options are a choice between a negative and a positive. Which ones are the best will depend on your style or what you want to accomplish on the map. But if you want to beat an MP7, speed is the way.

The Hand Stop and the Quick Draw are the other two attachments I like to use on the AK. They add a bit more ADS speed along with some weapon control. We won’t be able to beat weapons like the Vector in every close quarters fight. What we can do is ensure that we rule the mid range game and that means having controllable shots on the weapon. The Reflex sight can also help you deal with more visual recoil in the process.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

