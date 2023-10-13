Video Games

Can You Play as a Female Character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

By
0
Assassin's Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) prominently features a female character in Roshan, but can you play as her throughout the game?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features assassin Basim and mentor Roshan, two characters who previously appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. By default you’re Basim, but you might also be wondering if can you play as a female character in AC Mirage? Roshan, for example?

Here’s What You Need to Know About AC Mirage‘s Characters

AC Mirage doesn’t let you create your own character from scratch. Like most other AC games, it gives you a pre-defined character, with their own personal history. In Mirage’s case, you’re playing as Basim and that’s it.

It’s a bit of a shame, really, because Roshan is a more interesting character and yet you can’t play as her. She’s been an assassin, or a ‘Hidden One’, for a while. What adventures must she have had, before meeting Basim? In fact, I’ve got my fingers crossed that AC Mirage will get DLC that does let you step into Roshan’s shoes. Heck, I’d pay good money for a sidequel where you played as her. It worked for Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, after all.

But as far as AC Mirage goes, you’re playing as a male character, Basim. Short of someone modding Roshan into the PC version of the game the answer to can you play as a female character in AC Mirage is no.

For more on the game, check out our guide on how to get the best legendary weapons and armor early on in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

About the author

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
More Stories by Chris McMullen