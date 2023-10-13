Can You Play as a Female Character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features assassin Basim and mentor Roshan, two characters who previously appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. By default you’re Basim, but you might also be wondering if can you play as a female character in AC Mirage? Roshan, for example?

Here’s What You Need to Know About AC Mirage‘s Characters

AC Mirage doesn’t let you create your own character from scratch. Like most other AC games, it gives you a pre-defined character, with their own personal history. In Mirage’s case, you’re playing as Basim and that’s it.

It’s a bit of a shame, really, because Roshan is a more interesting character and yet you can’t play as her. She’s been an assassin, or a ‘Hidden One’, for a while. What adventures must she have had, before meeting Basim? In fact, I’ve got my fingers crossed that AC Mirage will get DLC that does let you step into Roshan’s shoes. Heck, I’d pay good money for a sidequel where you played as her. It worked for Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, after all.

But as far as AC Mirage goes, you’re playing as a male character, Basim. Short of someone modding Roshan into the PC version of the game the answer to can you play as a female character in AC Mirage is no.

