Can you actually play Diablo 4 offline? Maybe, like you, many interested gamers on the fence about the game or recent buyers value offline modes in ARPGs, but unfortunately, Diablo 4 might not scratch this itch for you.

Can You Play Diablo 4 Offline?

Since its release, Diablo 4 hasn’t had an offline mode and requires a stable internet connection to play at all times. In this way, it’s similar to Diablo 3 rather than Diablo 2: Resurrected, the latter allowing you to play offline and avoid the annoying issues that come with online servers.

Developer Activision Blizzard has yet to answer prayers from players wanting an offline mode and doesn’t seem publicly interested in implementing the feature. The lack of such a mode has been called into question by fans wanting to know why Diablo 4 has to remain online entirely to play it, seeing as the online servers for the game have crashed and been unreliable multiple times throughout its service.

Related: Best Minion-Free Necromancer Build in Diablo 4

“Need an offline mode for this login bulls-t,” argued one player on the Diablo 4 forums. “Paid 80 notes and can’t even play the thing.”

One user on Reddit commented, “I’d like to be able to opt into either online or offline mode from the main menu…I would figure that an offline mode would mean lower player density and shorter wait times for online players, and fewer internet-based problems for offliners.”

Most players on the thread agree with this sentiment since it gives everyone the freedom to decide how they want to enjoy Diablo 4 and sidestep certain technical limitations. Frankly, with Diablo 4 being online, this does help the developer have more control and eliminate pirating, but it’s mostly unclear why Diablo 4 had to be an online game.