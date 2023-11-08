Can You Play Warcraft Rumble on PC?

Recently graduating from its beta to official release, Warcraft Rumble is a mobile title that has been buzzing with activity lately, but can you play it on PC? Unfortunately, it’s a bit complicated.

Is Warcraft Rumble Playable on PC?

Leading up to its official release, Warcraft Rumble has always been a mobile game first, and World of Warcraft developer Blizzard is seemingly sticking to that strategy. As of this article’s writing, you can’t play Warcraft Rumble through an official PC client supported by Blizzard. The only platforms managed by Blizzard that players can play on are iOS and Android phones.

After the game’s surprise launch at BlizzCon this year, players on Reddit have called on Blizzard to create a PC version of Warcraft Rumble despite the developer’s uninterest in doing so.

“I hope they release the game on Battle.net launcher for PC soon,” said one Redditor expressing their hopes for the title. “I find it pretty hard to fully enjoy WR on my phone. It stutters from time to time, and just EATS the battery, while heating up the phone more than some other games do.”

Many on the Reddit thread expressed the same sentiments, most pointing toward battery life and performance dips ruining their experience in Warcraft Rumble. “It would be a vastly superior game with [keyboard and mouse] controls…Of course, the game is built with typical mobile grinding and restrictions so it would be a somewhat tough sell to the PC crowd.”

Blizzard has been trying to break more and more into the mobile scene, with Diablo Immortal heading the charge, but even that game has an official PC client. It’s unclear why Warcraft Rumble is getting the short stick.

You Can Play Warcraft Rumble on PC With Bluestacks

As expected, the Bluestacks emulator will be your only way to play Warcraft Rumble on PC, albeit through an emulator with reportedly shaky performance.

Some players have reported running Warcraft Rumble on Bluestacks “is fine,” while others critique the emulator’s performance. If you’d like to test this, you can download the game from the Bluestacks website and follow the platform’s short guide to set things up.

As a reminder, just because Warcraft Rumble is a mobile game doesn’t mean you should ignore the system requirements for the emulator. If you meet the requirements, you’re more likely to have a smoother experience, but if not, you may be stuck with the mobile version until Blizzard launches an official PC build.