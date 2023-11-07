Alan Wake 2 is one heck of a ride, including one amazing chapter that comes completely out of left field. But what about revisiting them post-game? If you want to know can you replay Alan Wake 2’s chapters, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Replaying Alan Wake 2

I’m going to avoid spoilers, but as Alan Wake 2’s credits rolled, I was eagerly anticipating going back to ‘that’ chapter and replaying it till my ears started bleeding. Unfortunately, that’s not an option. There is no way to replay chapters.

You can replay the whole game and load earlier saves but with only three save slots there’s not a lot of room there. Developer Remedy is working on a NG+ mode which I definitely hope will add the option to replay chapters.

After all, the game itself is, fittingly, divided into chapters. “End of Part” slams into the screen when you complete each of them. So it absolutely makes sense that you should be able to play any chapter at your leisure. We’ve all gone back to our favourite part of a book or a particularly entertaining part of a movie.

But, right now, that’s not an option. The answer to can you replay Alan Wake 2‘s chapters is no, but there’s the possibility of the feature being added later.

