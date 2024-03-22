Category:
Can You Swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
There are a lot of dangers you need to be wary of as you’re exploring the open-world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, not least of which is the water itself, which can totally end your adventure in an instant. If you’re wondering whether you can swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Can the Arisen Swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The answer is no. The Arisen cannot swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In fact, it’s highly recommended that you try to avoid going into the water entirely.

If you jump into any deep body of water, your health will slowly start to drain until you die, due to some sort of evil force known only as the Brine in-game. At that point, your only options are to either reload from the last rest or save, or use a Wakestone to revive. Of course, shallow waters are safe, but do be warned that being in the water will slow down your movements. You’ll also get the Drenched debuff, which can make you more susceptible to lightning magic and attacks.

The water can be helpful if you happen to be set on fire, but aside from that, I’d still recommend not fighting in the water if you can avoid it.

Can Pawns Swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pawns, on the other hand, will almost instantly die if they enter deep waters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. So no matter what you do, make sure you don’t lead them into the ocean. The AI isn’t particularly smart, so it is possible to lead them to their demise if you’re not careful with how you’re walking.

Once a recruited pawn dies, you’ll lose them and you’ll need to hire another one from the Rift. This can be a bit of a pain, especially if you’re running low on RC to recruit more pawns to fill out your party.

That should clear up any doubts about swimming in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2
