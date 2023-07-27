Castlevania: Nocturne Receives Badass Official Teaser Trailer

It seems like only yesterday we heard the latest news on Netflix’s upcoming Castlevania: Nocturne. That’s because it was yesterday, when we got a premiere date of September 28, 2023, as well as confirmation a teaser would be shown today. Luckily, today is here, and an official Castlevania: Nocturne teaser trailer was uploaded to Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Here it is in all of its animated glory:

This trailer has it all: childhood trauma watching a vampire kill your mother, acoustic guitars, bloodsuckers interfering in the French Revolution, and plenty of gore.

The new series will tell an original origin story of Richter Belmont, complete with the new setting of France during its revolution. It will be led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator / writer Clive Bradley. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation will be handling production duties. More information on the show is coming soon, before the September premiere.

Words cannot describe how slick everything looks in the Castlevania: Nocturne teaser trailer. I especially like the juxtaposition of traditional Belmont weaponry like whips and literal magic. In fact, Richter is the first Belmont to mix the two together. You can even catch a glimpse of his casting some sort of spell towards the end of the teaser. I can’t wait to see what kind of attacks the showrunners incorporate into Nocturne from the games.