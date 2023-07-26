Castlevania: Nocturne Cracks Its Whip on Netflix This September

Back in June of last year, Netflix announced animated series Castlevania: Nocturne. Only seconds of footage was shown, but it was confirmed the series would star Richter Belmont, the lead character of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and a supporting member of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Sadly, no release date was shared back then, but now we have a solid one. Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere on Netflix with a release date of September 28, 2023 and a teaser trailer will be shown off tomorrow.

The September announcement for Castlevania: Nocturne was shared via Twitter / X (sigh):

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ut27pye3fp — Castlevania: Nocturne (@Castlevania) July 26, 2023

Nocturne follows after the original Netflix Castlevania series aired for four seasons. That story followed Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, Richter’s ancestors. Alucard, son of Dracula, also featured prominently and is the star of Symphony of the Night. I think there is a chance Alucard and Richter will cross paths in the new series, with the immortal vampire telling the Belmont how his relative was an ass.

Conversely, the new show could follow Rondo of Blood‘s plot. That video game was about Richter’s own quest to defeat Dracula while saving various maidens along the way, including his eventual friend, Maria Renard.

Personally, I am more excited about Nocturne and its imminent Netflix release date than the original Castlevania series. I thought the first two seasons were great, but then my interest fell off once the gang defeated Dracula. In my opinion, Richter is the best Belmont, due to his impressive and unique move set. Hopefully, he will be pulling off his patented Blade Dash and Jumping Slide in the show.