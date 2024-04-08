Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2, Explained

Like clockwork, a new addition has appeared in Helldivers 2 in the form of the Catalog Expansion. It didn’t take long for players to spot the upgrade, but it’s not obvious what it really does, and this guide will explain what we know.

What is the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Catalog Expansion is a Ship Module upgrade that is locked under the Bridge section of Ship Management in Helldivers 2. So far, the only description for the module is “New Stratagem permits added to the ship management terminal for purchase. Until further notice, Super Earth is hiding what exactly the upgrade does, but we can get an idea based on the Ship Module category.

All of the Ship Modules under Ship Management are split into distinct categories. Some are based on the Eagle Stratagems, and others can help with Support Weapons. The Catalog Expansion happens to be under the Bridge category. Other upgrades under the Bridge include reduced deployment for Orbital Strikes, increased enemy ping radius, and improved steering for Hellpod deployment.

So, if the expansion stays in the same spot, this could be another enhancement for Divers on the ground. Just don’t get too attached to the idea of the upgrade being tied to the Bridge.

How to Unlock the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2

When the Catalog Expansion goes live, you will need plenty of Common, Rare, and Super Rare Samples. On top of the samples, you need to have the Power Steering Ship Module unlocked before you can progress.

However, the Expansion isn’t available to unlock at the time of this writing. It could still be a placeholder and eventually be named something entirely different. Arrowhead and Super Earth don’t tend to give us all the details. So for now, keep taking out Terminids to your heart’s content.

