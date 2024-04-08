Category:
Video Games
Guides

Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2, Explained

Expanding the war effort.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 05:23 pm
Ship Management
Image via The Escapist

Like clockwork, a new addition has appeared in Helldivers 2 in the form of the Catalog Expansion. It didn’t take long for players to spot the upgrade, but it’s not obvious what it really does, and this guide will explain what we know.

Recommended Videos

What is the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Catalog Expansion is a Ship Module upgrade that is locked under the Bridge section of Ship Management in Helldivers 2. So far, the only description for the module is “New Stratagem permits added to the ship management terminal for purchase. Until further notice, Super Earth is hiding what exactly the upgrade does, but we can get an idea based on the Ship Module category.

All of the Ship Modules under Ship Management are split into distinct categories. Some are based on the Eagle Stratagems, and others can help with Support Weapons. The Catalog Expansion happens to be under the Bridge category. Other upgrades under the Bridge include reduced deployment for Orbital Strikes, increased enemy ping radius, and improved steering for Hellpod deployment.

Related
Is PvP Ever Coming to Helldivers 2?

So, if the expansion stays in the same spot, this could be another enhancement for Divers on the ground. Just don’t get too attached to the idea of the upgrade being tied to the Bridge.

How to Unlock the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2

When the Catalog Expansion goes live, you will need plenty of Common, Rare, and Super Rare Samples. On top of the samples, you need to have the Power Steering Ship Module unlocked before you can progress.

However, the Expansion isn’t available to unlock at the time of this writing. It could still be a placeholder and eventually be named something entirely different. Arrowhead and Super Earth don’t tend to give us all the details. So for now, keep taking out Terminids to your heart’s content.

Post Tag:
Helldivers 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
A header image showing US Agent against a generic Marvel Snap background as part of an article on the best decks featuring the card.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Apr 8, 2024
Read Article All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)
Genshin Impact TCG Cards Featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Call For Removal Of Shadow Raid Gem Mechanic
pokemon go team go rocket
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Players Call For Removal Of Shadow Raid Gem Mechanic
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
A header image showing US Agent against a generic Marvel Snap background as part of an article on the best decks featuring the card.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Apr 8, 2024
Read Article All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)
Genshin Impact TCG Cards Featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Call For Removal Of Shadow Raid Gem Mechanic
pokemon go team go rocket
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Players Call For Removal Of Shadow Raid Gem Mechanic
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 8, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz