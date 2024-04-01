Category:
Is PvP Ever Coming to Helldivers 2?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Published: Apr 1, 2024 12:27 pm
A soldier kneeling in Helldivers 2. This image is part of an article about how to fix "Failed to Establish Connection" in Helldivers 2.

Players coming together to reach a common goal is part of what makes video games so special. However, players facing off against their peers is just as enticing. So, is Helldivers 2 going to give its community a chance to do that by adding PvP to the popular game?

There’s a reason why battle royales have become so popular over the last couple of years. It’s one thing to prove skill against what the game throws at players, but it’s another to dominate other players. That’s why, as players get deeper and deeper into Helldivers 2, they’re starting to get over the appeal of fighting just robots and bugs and want to turn their weapons on their fellow Helldivers.

It only feels natural for Helldivers 2 to add PvP, as the game already has friendly-fired enabled, allowing feuds to grow within squads. However, the team behind Helldivers 2 doesn’t want its game to become akin to Call of Duty, where players do nothing but bicker and insult each other, even when they’re on the same team. In fact, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt made it clear that PvP will never become an option for Helldivers 2 players.

“Hey; We’ll ‘never’ add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community,” Pilestedt said in a post on X. “We want an environment that’s supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!”

Helldivers 2 is taking the world by storm because of its unique angle. It’s all about teamwork, and for things to stay that way, the game will avoid adding a mode where people will get pleasure out of ruining others’ experiences.

And that’s whether PvP is ever coming to Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

Helldivers 2
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67