Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 Recap & Spoilers

Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 Recap

Image via Viz Media

Chapter 162 of Chainsaw Man picks up right where the last left off with Quanxi tracking down Yoru, Katana Man, and their group with the goal of preventing them from taking Denji’s body. Despite attempts to persuade Quanxi by the Nail Fiend, she uses her superior combat skill to decapitate Katana Man, impale the Nail Fiend, and send Yoru flying into a wall.

Quanxi’s assault is brought to an abrupt halt when Denji’s head is used by Nobana as a shield. She says that an old friend told her not to make an enemy out of Denji, and despite Takagi threatening her lover, she chooses not to continue on.

Takagi goes on a rant about how devils can’t be trusted to do their jobs, but before he can finish his misogynistic tirade he is stabbed in the back by his wife. She has seemingly escaped imprisonment from Public Safety and taken revenge on Takagi. She begins eating her husband’s dead body as Nail Fiend reveals the door holding her captive was cut down by Katana Man earlier in the fight.

Next Quanxi asks Yoru to kill her saying that she won’t actually die, she’s like Chainsaw Man and she can regenerate. Her plan is to tell Public Safety that she was killed in battle against Yoru and the crew. She agrees to do it but has one question first about Chainsaw Man.

Yoru asks if Chainsaw Man is stronger than Quanxi to which she says no, but he is more fearsome. The chapter ends with Yoru preparing to swing one final blow. It remains to be seen how this action will pan out in the next chapter of Chainsaw Man.

