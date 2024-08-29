Is Sukuna Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Warning: This Article Contains Major Spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime and Manga. Sukuna is one of the best anime villains in recent times, and naturally, that means he’s going to be hard to kill. If you’re wondering whether someone has managed to do it, here’s the reality.

Is Sukuna Dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime

As of Season 2, Sukuna is still alive and well in Jujutsu Kaisen. Last we saw the King of Curses he had just returned control to Yuji after decimating Shibuya during his fights with Jogo and Mahoraga.

Since the start of the show, Sukuna’s strength has gone mostly uncontested, and to this point, there appears to be no one with the capability to take him down, or even try. The only person right now in the anime who could have a chance is Satoru Gojo, but during Season 2 he was sealed in the Prison Realm. He’ll have to find a way out before even thinking about challenging Sukuna to battle and you can expect more on this during the Culling Game Arc, scheduled for Season 3 of the anime.

The manga is much further in the story than the anime, so if you want to know how Sukuna does later in the story, below are spoilers for his fate.

Is Sukuna Dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga

Warning: We Will Be Diving into Gigantic Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Spoilers Below.

Sukuna is dead as of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268. The King of Curses was finally defeated after running a gauntlet through every powerful sorcerer still alive in the series—minus Hakari, ultimately resulting in Yuji delivering the final blow.

The final battle for Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc began with a one-on-one fight against Satoru Gojo. Sukuna won this battle cementing himself as the strongest and killing his only rival Gojo, but the battle was far from over. Immediately after Gojo’s death, Kishimo jumped at his chance to take advantage of Sukuna’s injuries, but it was not a close fight. Sukuna made short work of him and soon after assumed his true form.

Sukuna’s fight continued as Yuji and Higuruma entered the battlefield and despite his domain expansion, there was nothing that either could do to stop him, and were quickly sidelined from the fight. Kusakabe then tried his hand at taking on the iconic curse and even with Ino and Maki’s help it wasn’t enough. The final fight continued as Yuta joined the battle and he and Yuji attempted to get the job done. Sukuna beat them down, then fought Choso, Larue, and Miguel and everything looked like a lost cause until the return of Todo.

With Todo back, Yuta’s soul inside of Gojo’s body, and Angel striking him down with Jacob’s Ladder, the team finally had a chance to win the fight, but it was ultimately Yuji unlocking domain expansion and Nobara returning to use Resonance on Sukuna’s last finger that separated the King of Curses from Megumi’s body, and saw him fade away into nothing.

Sukuna was by far the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen but despite this strength, it was always inevitable that the sorcerers working together would be able to snuff out evil and return peace to modern Jujutsu Society.

If you want to see all of this go down then you can read all of Jujutsu Kaisen so far at the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump app.

