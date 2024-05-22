Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 Release Date Confirmed

Chainsaw Man blew up because of its anime and manga, and fans are eager to see what the newest chapter has in store. Let’s find out when Chapter 167 of Chainsaw Man will be available to read and where we can catch it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Chapter 167 Of Chainsaw Man Release?

Image via Viz Media

If you’re ready for the next chapter of Chainsaw Man, you won’t need to wait much longer — the upcoming Chapter 167 will be released on Tuesday, June 3, 2024, at the following times in North America:

8:00 AM Pacific Time

9:00 AM Mountain Time

10:00 AM Central Time

11:00 AM Eastern Time

The chapter officially releases in Japan on Wednesday, June 4, 2024 at 12:00am JST, so we’ll have our hands on it shortly after that. But where can we start reading this incredible story?

Related: The 10 Best Chainsaw Man Collectable Figures

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 167?

You can find this upcoming chapter in a few different spots, but you’ll have near-immediate access to it by using either VIZ or the Shonen Jump application on your device of choice. While the newest chapters, alongside the first three chapters, are free to read you’ll need to sign up for VIZ Premium if you’re hoping to catch up on the rest of the series.

If you’re a fan of manga and want to catch up on some other fantastic series like Sakamoto Days, we strongly suggest signing up for a premium membership. It’s rather inexpensive and gives you access to many different series.

And there we have it — all of the information you’ll need to know about the upcoming Chapter 167 of Chainsaw Man. Make sure that you’re up to date on all things regarding this manga, and be prepared for the release of the upcoming movie.

Chainsaw Man is available to read on VIZ or Shonen Jump.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more