Chimera Trailer Reveals Sci-Fi FPS Base-Builder from Green Hell Dev

Green Hell developer Creepy Jar has announced base-building first-person shooter Chimera as a new IP and its next ambitious endeavor. The project saw a proper reveal during the PC Gaming Show with a cinematic trailer featuring a group of sci-fi suit-wearing adventurers walking through a futuristic city before quickly getting eviscerated by what seems to be an exploding sun. Though it’s the one and only trailer we have for the project so far, it has already left quite the impression. You can see it for yourself in the Chimera reveal trailer from Creepy Jar below.

Chimera can be played alone or with up to four friends in co-op. In addition to its base-building mechanics, players can expect exploration, combat, and resource management elements. The setting is an alien planet that is routinely torn apart by a natural disaster caused by its titular star. For more on how Chimera’s world has been created to be an alien ecological disaster, you can read the story synopsis below:

Chimera is a story of man versus nature set against an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme heat and cold loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle as a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the waves of fiery inferno or extreme cold—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Whether solo or as part of an up-to-4-player co-op experience, players will explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery in order to survive and prosper.

Creepy Jar says that its time working on Green Hell led it to make Chimera an even better follow-up. It’ll be a challenging FPS that utilizes Unreal Engine 5 to bring the studio’s ideas to life when it launches for PC via Steam sometime in the future.