Chipmonk! Looks Like Battletoads With Chipmunks

A trailer for Chipmonk! has been released online, and it a retro-style beat ’em up that reminds me a ton of my childhood nemesis: Battletoads.

You can watch the trailer below for Chipmonk!, which was released by ID@Xbox on YouTube. The footage shows off a beat ’em up in which players take on the role of chipmunks as they battle through hordes of enemies using a variety of different weapons. I could just as easily compare what I’m seeing to something Double Dragon, but saying Chipmonk! looks like Battletoads feels particularly apt, mostly because in both you take on the role of animals.

While the beat ’em up genre has ever quite had the prominence it did in the early eras of gaming, I’m still always delighted to see new games of this style releasing. I’ve always found them to be a lot of fun to play with friends, as they’re specifically quite good for talking to someone while doing a relatively repetitive action. Finding out the tricks to winning them is also always a lot of fun. Basically, I like beat ’em ups. Make more beat ’em ups.

Chipmonk! is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles. The game was developed by QUByte Interactive.