Chrono Odyssey Gameplay Trailer Reveals Breathtaking MMORPG for PC, PS5, XSX

South Korean game company NPixel has published a four-minute gameplay trailer for its gorgeous fantasy MMORPG, Chrono Odyssey. The footage marks the project’s gameplay debut, showing the dark fantasy world of Setera and the many monsters that inhabit it. Its open-world environment is, frankly, jaw-dropping, as player characters can be seen traveling across golden meadows, calm waters, burning castle fortresses, and lush forests. You can go on your adventures with friends to slay beasts large and small too. The Chrono Odyssey gameplay is impressive from pretty much every angle, and you can see it for yourself in the trailer below.

At the Chrono Odyssey website, NPixel promises a range of abilities to master across six classes. Along with attack and defense skills to help you on your way through Setera, the heroes of this world can manipulate time and space for an extra element of strategy. You’ll need all of the magical abilities at your disposal if you want to take out those that plague each location. This includes divine beings known as the Guardians, the zombie-like Broken, raiders known as the Outcasts, and an army of cruel evildoers known as the Void.

NPixel producer Samuel Seo shared further information in a PlayStation.Blog post. The project is being created with Unreal Engine 5 and will support “epic battles alongside hundreds of other players.” It’s clear that NPixel has created a lore-filled foundation for Chrono Odyssey, though we’re still in the dark when it comes to a lot of its finer details. Those looking to parse through more of Setera’s mysteries should check out the Chrono Odyssey reveal trailer, which teased more conflict within its world.

Chrono Odyssey will release on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in the future.