At the Paradox Announcement Show, developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive revealed Cities: Skylines II as a city-builder sequel, and it’s coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass in 2023. We’ve been given only a glimpse at how players will utilize new technology to create their dream town, but what an exciting glimpse it is. Although devoid of gameplay, the Cities: Skylines 2 cinematic announcement trailer teases futuristic skyscrapers and bustling streets. Start getting ideas for how to plot your city in the video below.

With Cities: Skylines II, Colossal Order says that it has created “the most realistic city builder – ever.” Players will be able to create a city of their own without any restrictions, including the option to manage a “living economy” that will grow as your buildings do. However, the success of your city is determined by your decision-making skills and ability to keep from crumbling under pressure. Cities: Skylines II features dynamic growth that will see thousands flood the streets, but it’s up to you to make sure that happens.

Colossal and Paradox promise “stunning graphics that are as beautiful as they are detailed,” but we’ll have to wait to see it all in motion. Stay tuned for more updates (and hopefully some gameplay) as we wait to see more from Cities: Skylines II.