Combat Arena Codes (March 2025) 

The name truly says it all. There is an arena and you do in fact partake in combat inside of it. What kind of combat? Well, with various fire arms and weapons obviously. That might seem unfair since there are so many different types of guns, well if you want the best ones then you need codes.

Combat Arena codes will give you coins that you can use to purchase weapons as well as crates for a chance at getting an extremely rare weapon. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Roblox Rivals Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Combat Arena codes List

Active Combat Arena Codes

1K : Use for a Frostbite crate and 10k Coins (New)

: Use for a Frostbite crate and 10k Coins (New) STREETS : Use for 2 Street crates

: Use for 2 Street crates HAL9000: Use for a Frostbite crate

Expired Combat Arena Codes

GENEROCITY

How to Redeem Codes in Combat Arena

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Combat Arena codes:

Launch Combat Arena on Roblox. Press the Rewards button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the ENTER A CODE text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Combat Arena Codes

If you want to look for codes, the best place to look is in the Combat Arena Discord server and the official Twitter/X account (@PlayCombatArena).

However, the best way to find codes is in this article, which is why we recommend bookmarking to stay up to date. We look for codes every day so you don’t have to.

Why Are My Combat Arena Codes Not Working?

Combat Arena codes might not be case-sensitive but that doesn’t mean you can make type-os and expect the codes to work. Copy the codes from the article and into the game, if you are prone to making spelling errors, in order to receive your free goodies. Do this as soon as you can to avoid the codes from expiring.

What is Combat Arena?

Combat Arena is is an FPS Roblox experience that pits you against other players in several different game modes. With amazing gunplay, a variety of different weapons and maps, this game is here to stay and is worth your time.

