Company of Heroes 3 Parachutes onto PS5 & Xbox Series in Late May

Publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment will bring real-time strategy series Company of Heroes to consoles for the first time when Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition launches for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X | S on May 30. The game has been re-optimized for consoles, including custom UI and features that allow players to tackle every problem as they please. It will hopefully be the World War II strategy experience players have wanted from Sega since the ports were revealed late last year.

Company of Heroes 3 originally launched on PC in February. Come May, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players will enjoy many of the features that the entry brought to the series. One mechanic Sega loves to highlight is Full Tactical Pause, which allows you to freeze the action in order to coordinate all of your troops at once. It’s a mechanic aimed at giving players a break from the pressures of war.

Those who want to give Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition a shot can pre-purchase a digital copy on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on April 25. Physical copies will be available to preorder on the game’s website, though preorder times will vary depending on your location. In the meantime, a Console Edition gameplay reveal trailer was released back in December for a better look at Sega’s RTS warfare.