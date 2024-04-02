Content Warning Is Lethal Company With YouTubers – And It’s Free Today

If you’re a fan of Lethal Company and the co-op chaos it entails then you need to get Content Warning and you need to get it now. Why? Because this multiplayer game, which swaps scrap for YouTube view counts, is an April Fool’s PC freebie.

Co-op horror game Content Warning is, to all intents and purposes, a Lethal Company clone. Set in some sci-fi future, you and up to three other hapless comrades pile into a rickety vessel, zoom off to a gloomy destination, and roam around profiting from its peril. You then return to your home base, spend your ill-gotten gains on more equipment and the whole cycle repeats.

The difference is that you’re not doing this at the behest of some evil corporation. Instead, you’re futuristic YouTubers, setting set out to film something scary. How scary? The more likely it is to kill you, the more people will tune in and the more moolah you’ll make.

My first solo jaunt ended up with me being murdered by a monochrome spider, so I joined up with a team. I say joined up, but I think I broke the game because I ended up being the fifth player on a team of four. This freaked the other players out so much that they booted me before I could say a word.

My next foray into Content Warning was fractionally more successful. My team got as far as crouch-walking under a laser wall, then we were all murdered by a monochrome spider. But with a little patience and co-ordination (only one person can hold the camera) I can see Lethal Company fans getting a kick out of this.

To claim Content Warning, head over to the official Steam page and take advantage of publisher Landfall’s 100% discount. That’s no April Fool, though you’ve only got until 5:00PM April 2 to claim it. After that, it goes up to a not unreasonable $7.99.

