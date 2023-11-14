Core Keeper Is Leaving Early Access, Coming to Consoles

After just a couple of years in Steam Early Access, mining adventure Core Keeper will be tunnelling its way onto PC and consoles.

Nintendo’s Indie World showcase confirmed that version 1.0 of the subterranean sandbox game would be landing on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2024. However, Developer Pugstorm and publisher Fireshine Games have since confirmed that it’ll launch simultaneously across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

A blend of Minecraft and Stardew Valley, but with less sunlight than either, Core Keeper hit Steam Early Access in March 2022 and we’ve kept one eye on it ever since.

It’s received a whole host of content, from new biomes to seasonal events and while it does support multiplayer there’s plenty of fun to be had pottering around on your own. Though if we were digging around underground we’d be just as worried about Vitamin D deficiency as we would monsters.

According to Pugstorm, the console releases will feature all the content that the Steam Early Access release got, on top of the 1.0 releases content. The seasonal content that’s been added to the game is triggered by your machine’s date and time, but you can override if you choose. Want Halloween in July? Go right ahead.

There’s no precise release date as yet, just Summer 2024, but this is absolutely one to watch. If you want to save yourself a little cash you can snag the Steam Early Access version now, which will turn into the slightly pricier 1.0 release this Summer.