Counter-Strike 2 Loses Mac Support

Are you a Mac-owning Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player? Then you won’t get to enjoy Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), because Valve are dropping OSX support.

The developer and publisher will also only support Counter-Strike 2 on 64-bit versions of Linux or Windows so those with older hardware are also out of luck. According to Valve (as spotted by VGC), they’ve made this decision as those platforms, together, “represented less than one percent of active CS:GO players.”

Going by GO’s player count, that’s 7,000 or so people who won’t be able to get their hands on CS2. But it does make sense for Valve, as there’s a lot of development effort being spent on a relatively small player base.

Related: Best Looking AK-47 Skins in CS2, Ranked

Anyone who’s forked out for CS2’s $14.99 Prime Status upgrade will be eligible for a refund if they made the purchase before September 27, which was when the game launched.

Those on the affected platforms will be able to play a “frozen” legacy version of CS:GO, alongside anyone else who wants access. And while it’ll still be playable, Valve will end support for that version this coming January 1.

CS:GO has become a regular esports fixture and we can see that build being used for tournaments, at least in the short term. But with its diminishing player base and lack of official matchmaking, if you’re on a Mac or a non 64-bit machine, you’ll likely find it harder to get a match.

To find out more, check out Valve’s full announcement here.