A Space Cowboy does fit right into the world of Overwatch 2. According to a new trailer, Cowboy Bebop is coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 9: Champions.

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular FPS games in the world, but these days, it’s never as simple as just releasing a game and walking away. Developers need to bring players new content on a consistent basis if they want any chance of competing in the fast-paced world of video games. That’s why Season 9: Champions is such a big deal, as it promises some big changes.

As the official announcement on Overwatch‘s X page explains, the game is adding “Full Competitive Rework,” “New Cosmic Crisis,” “Eldritch Horror themed Battle Pass,” and “SO much more.” It’s all laid out in the trailer for Season 9, which also features an Easter egg for fans of Cowboy Bebop. You can check out the trailer below:

It’s time for your competitive comeback! Get ready to become Champions 🏆



💥 Full Competitive Rework

👁️ New Cosmic Crisis

🐙 Eldritch Horror themed Battle Pass

🥇 New Hero Mastery: Gauntlet

✨ And SO much more!



Jump into #Overwatch2 Season 9: Champions when it launches Feb 13 pic.twitter.com/XUQBrlPwM9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 7, 2024

There’s a lot to dive into, and fans have already started to pump themselves up for the new season’s release next week, but the addition of the Cowboy Bebop theme at the end of the trailer teases a really fun Overwatch 2 crossover.

For the uninitiated, Cowboy Bebop was a popular anime from the late ’90s that followed a bounty hunter named Spike and his ragtag group of friends. It’s widely regarded as one of the greatest anime of all time, which led Netflix to attempt to create a live-action adaptation. That blew up in its face, of course, but now, the series will look to head to another medium by joining Overwatch 2.

It’s unclear what the specifics of the crossover will be, but if the One-Punch Man collab is anything to go on, skins and cosmetics are sure to be part of it.