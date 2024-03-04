Coyote vs Acme’s Entire Plot Reportedly Leaks Online

We most likely will never see Coyote vs. Acme as WBD erases it from the face of the earth, but we may be able to at least know the plot. as the entire storyline has evidently leaked online.

The leak isn’t of the screenplay or anything but a beat-by-beat description of the film’s story, like an in-depth Wikipedia page. The Pastebin where it lives doesn’t reveal who leaked it, but since the film has been seen by a plethora of people at “secret screenings” held by the filmmakers for friends, family, and other famous people, it’s not a long shot that one of them wrote this up quick to stick it to the man or at least let everyone know that the movie was kind of clever Who Framed Roger Rabbit legal drama set in a world where cartoons and human beings live together. The whole thing is pretty wild and actually sounds like something that could have worked like the recent Chip n’ Dale movie did.

In Coyote vs. Acme, Wile E. Coyote, who evidently never says a word and only communicates through gestures and signs, employs a law firm to sue Acme over their faulty products that have injured him throughout the years. The trial, which turns out to be another attempt by Wile to catch Road Runner, reveals deep secrets about Acme and a program they’ve been running to test just how cartoons defy physics. That’s right, every faulty Acme product was intentionally faulty, leading to years of research by hurting cartoons.

Of course, nobody will ever know the truth as David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discover, has basically made it so the movie never existed despite it being completely finished and coming very close to release. It’s all part of his attempts to get tax breaks and make the company more profitable, but it’s just another in a long list of films and shows that WBD has made unwatchable, like Batgirl. This one, however, stands out a bit more because the movie wasn’t canceled back when the streaming crunch first started, and WB came out and said it would allow the film to be shopped around. That willingness to sell the film was evidently all a PR screen to make WB look better to filmmakers and audiences, as nothing has come of it.

There is no way, at this point, that Coyote vs. Acme could possibly be as good as the hype around it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a crime that it will never see the light of day. At least now we know that the plot didn’t totally suck.