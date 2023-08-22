Crimson Desert Gameplay Reveals Skydiving & Hot Air Balloons in Fantasy Open-World

South Korean game developer Pearl Abyss took the stage at Gamescom 2023 to debut gameplay from its long-awaited open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert. The three-and-a-half-minute gameplay video reveals a fantasy world with visuals that look both bright and brutal. Aside from the explosive combat highlighted throughout the footage, it seems players will be able to pick up side-quests from job boards in towns, interact with local wildlife, play musical instruments, and even fly a hot air balloon for…some reason. Our player character can also be seen gliding off of huge cliffs, scaling giant tree creatures, and so much more. For a better look at what Pearl Abyss is creating you can see the Crimson Desert gameplay video below.

Pearl Abyss says that Crimson Desert will tell a story set in the ever-changing continent of Pywel.

“As you traverse the cities of Pywel, be it the Desert Oases or Kweiden’s Ulsrund, land of the wolf, expect to encounter filthy alleys, destitute hovels, and marketplace language that would make even a Troll blush,” a description on the Crimson Desert website says. “Each location has its own unique character that is both fantastical and grounded in gritty realism.”

Unfortunately, Crimson Desert does not have a release date. Pearl Abyss has also not revealed which platforms will support its open-world action game. Still, today’s Gamescom trailer proves that the project is still coming along nicely, so be sure to keep checking in with The Escapist for any updates.