Square Enix has released a breakdown per platform of the screen resolution and frame rate (measured in frames per second, or “FPS”) for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, in addition to a new “More Than a Remaster” trailer. Square reiterates in the new trailer that this upgraded Crisis Core will include revamped HD graphics, new arrangements by original composer Takeharu Ishimoto, an updated combat system, and brand new summon cinematics, which does indeed count as being more than a typical remaster.

Meanwhile, the resolution and frame rate breakdown for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion looks mostly how you would expect. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X get the game at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X run in 4K at 30 FPS. Xbox Series S, following a Day 1 patch, will run in 1080p at 60 FPS. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run in 1080p at 30 FPS. Interestingly, Nintendo Switch both docked and handheld will run at 720p at 30 FPS. And PC via Steam will naturally allow variable screen resolutions, running at 30, 60, or 120 FPS, and there are additional visual options that can be tweaked.

#CrisisCore –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on December 13. Here's how it'll run on each platform. pic.twitter.com/2IdZP6yQGn — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 17, 2022

But if you don’t care about screen resolution or frame rate and just want to see stuff get slashed and smashed, the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion “More Than a Remaster” trailer has you covered.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam on December 13, 2022. Meanwhile, Square Enix wants to remind everyone that it has a gorgeous and expensive Zack Fair action figure available for preorder.