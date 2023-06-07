NewsVideo Games

Croc HD Remaster Is in Early Development

Argonaut Software founder Jez San says Croc HD is in early development, a remaster of the original Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

The Croc series might be getting a comeback release with Croc HD, according to Jez San, the founder of developer Argonaut Software, which originally created the game. San teased a potential revival on Twitter (via Time Extension), saying, “I have news but it’s a little premature to announce it. (A) ‘Croc HD’ has started early development.” If the PlayStation 1, PC, and Sega Saturn ‘90s icon does indeed make a return, it would be one of this console generation’s most unexpected revivals yet.

The original Croc: Legend of the Gobbos launched in 1997. Like many colorful mascot games of that era, it was a 3D platformer that featured themed areas, wacky enemies to defeat, and items to collect. Though it wasn’t the most unique experience, the cartoon reptile found a loyal audience that has been looking to return to its vibes and music for a while now. Croc HD hasn’t even been officially announced, but if it does eventually come to light, we could probably expect it to come to all modern platforms and bring various technical improvements with it. Some fans have already started to suggest some of the updates they’d like to see, such as better visuals and, hopefully, much better controls. A few have already started hoping to see a Croc 2 remaster as well, with some even going as far as to call for the canceled Croc 3 to finally see a release.

Of course, none of this is set in stone yet, with even San appearing cautiously optimistic for now. It’s been around 17 years since Croc had any sort of new game release at all, so we’ll hopefully learn about the scaly character’s future sooner rather than later.

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
