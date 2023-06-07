Croc HD Remaster Is in Early Development

The Croc series might be getting a comeback release with Croc HD, according to Jez San, the founder of developer Argonaut Software, which originally created the game. San teased a potential revival on Twitter (via Time Extension), saying, “I have news but it’s a little premature to announce it. (A) ‘Croc HD’ has started early development.” If the PlayStation 1, PC, and Sega Saturn ‘90s icon does indeed make a return, it would be one of this console generation’s most unexpected revivals yet.

I have news but it’s a little premature to announce it. a ‘Croc HD’ has started early development. — Jez (@aerobatic) June 6, 2023

The original Croc: Legend of the Gobbos launched in 1997. Like many colorful mascot games of that era, it was a 3D platformer that featured themed areas, wacky enemies to defeat, and items to collect. Though it wasn’t the most unique experience, the cartoon reptile found a loyal audience that has been looking to return to its vibes and music for a while now. Croc HD hasn’t even been officially announced, but if it does eventually come to light, we could probably expect it to come to all modern platforms and bring various technical improvements with it. Some fans have already started to suggest some of the updates they’d like to see, such as better visuals and, hopefully, much better controls. A few have already started hoping to see a Croc 2 remaster as well, with some even going as far as to call for the canceled Croc 3 to finally see a release.

Of course, none of this is set in stone yet, with even San appearing cautiously optimistic for now. It’s been around 17 years since Croc had any sort of new game release at all, so we’ll hopefully learn about the scaly character’s future sooner rather than later.