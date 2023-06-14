Dead Cells Animated Series Trailer Teases 10 Episodes Coming in 2024

Dead Cells is getting the animated series treatment in 2024, and we already have our first look at it thanks to a brief teaser trailer from developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire. The series is being created by Bobbypills, the French animation studio that has handled every other Dead Cells animated trailer, with French anime streaming service ADN attached as co-producer. The collaboration will result in 10 seven-minute episodes that will at first be exclusive to France for an undisclosed amount of time before being made available worldwide. It’s not much, but you can see our first look at the roguelike-turned-show below.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire say that the show will have a proper title reveal at a later date. We also aren’t quite sure exactly when it will release in France. As for the story that the Dead Cells animated series plans to tell, the team behind the project shared a short summary teasing what’s to come:

The new show brings fans to a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague. After the island’s foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero begin to appear. As it so happens this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn’t on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone.

Bobbypills has already proven its talent as the studio behind those unforgettable Dead Cells animated trailers, but it has also animated other projects, such as the recently announced Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix from Ubisoft. There is still plenty to be revealed about this Dead Cells cartoon, so be sure to stick around for any updates.