Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Bridges Bounces onto Fall Guys

He certainly seems happier here than in the apocalypse.
Death Stranding is getting some representation in Fall Guys with the Sam Porter Bridges skin: It is available starting today.

Developer Mediatonic made a splash when it unleashed Fall Guys into the gaming world. The live-service title was so popular that Epic Games purchased Mediatonic back in 2021. In addition, Nintendo tried to copy its success with Kirby’s Dream Buffet. In order for the free-to-play game to stay relevant, however, season passes must be sold to entice players. And what better way to do that than with Fall Guys Season 4 Creative Construction Fame Pass #3, which includes a Death Stranding skin of Sam Porter Bridges? The Fame Pass is available for purchase from today until August 22 for 600 Show-Bucks. It costs $7.99 per 1,000 Show-Bucks.

Check out a trailer for the pass below:

The little BB in the tank is killing me.

This Death Stranding collaboration between Kojima Productions and Fall Guys is so groundbreaking that even Hideo Kojima himself celebrated the news:

There was a bevy of information on the new Fame Pass via the Fall Guyswebsite. Players who purchase the DLC can look forward to instant unlocks of the following skins:

  • Charming Capybara Costume
  • Cow Juice Costume
  • Cosy Croc Costume
  • Spike Costume
  • Beebot Costume

More information on the Fame Pass can be found online. It looks like a replacement for the Fall Guys Season Pass. They “cost less but reward you with more value for your playtime,” apparently.

Fall Guys can be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and Microsoft Windows. Prepare to have your mind blown seeing a PlayStation-exclusive character show up on other consoles.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
