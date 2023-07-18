Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Bridges Bounces onto Fall Guys

Developer Mediatonic made a splash when it unleashed Fall Guys into the gaming world. The live-service title was so popular that Epic Games purchased Mediatonic back in 2021. In addition, Nintendo tried to copy its success with Kirby’s Dream Buffet. In order for the free-to-play game to stay relevant, however, season passes must be sold to entice players. And what better way to do that than with Fall Guys Season 4 Creative Construction Fame Pass #3, which includes a Death Stranding skin of Sam Porter Bridges? The Fame Pass is available for purchase from today until August 22 for 600 Show-Bucks. It costs $7.99 per 1,000 Show-Bucks.

Check out a trailer for the pass below:

The little BB in the tank is killing me.

This Death Stranding collaboration between Kojima Productions and Fall Guys is so groundbreaking that even Hideo Kojima himself celebrated the news:

There was a bevy of information on the new Fame Pass via the Fall Guys‘ website. Players who purchase the DLC can look forward to instant unlocks of the following skins:

Charming Capybara Costume

Cow Juice Costume

Cosy Croc Costume

Spike Costume

Beebot Costume

More information on the Fame Pass can be found online. It looks like a replacement for the Fall Guys Season Pass. They “cost less but reward you with more value for your playtime,” apparently.

Fall Guys can be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and Microsoft Windows. Prepare to have your mind blown seeing a PlayStation-exclusive character show up on other consoles.