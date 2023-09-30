Deathbound Gameplay Trailer Highlights Creative Soulslike Combat

Publisher Tate Multimedia and developer Trialforge Studio have revealed a glimpse of Deathbound combat in a new gameplay teaser video shown at Realms Deep 2023.

The footage is only one minute long but still offers the first real look at gameplay we’ve seen yet. Specifically, this trailer puts the spotlight on the action by showing off the Binding System and how it can be used to gain the upper hand in battle. The mechanic allows players to absorb the essence of other warriors encountered during their time in Deathbound. Then, during the heat of battle, you’ll have the option to switch between these different fighting styles to shake up encounters. Some highlights see magic characters freezing enemies before the player switches to a melee class to shatter their opponent.

The Deathbound gameplay also gives us a few brief looks at what seem to be bosses. One enemy at the end of the trailer looks especially tough to handle as it uses vine-like tentacles to launch sweeping attacks. There are also Morphstrikes, which are powerful attacks that combine the abilities of the warriors you’ve absorbed. You can see it and the Binding System in the video below.

“Deathbound is set within a fearsome reality where Faith and Science clash,” a description from Tate and Trialforge says. “Ziêminal and the great city of Akratya is crawling with callous fiends and cutthroat bosses who will push players to their limits. Binding with the fallen warriors discovered throughout the crusade will be crucial if players desire any chance of survival within the vile and dangerous city of Akratya.”

The team behind Deathbound wants the experience to give players options when they head into battle. The easier you can adapt, the better your chances of survival are. You can look forward to trying it out for yourself when its launch arrives for PC via Steam sometime in 2024.