Delta Force Reboot Gameplay Teases Franchise Revival Ahead of Gamescom 2023

Long-dormant military shooter franchise Delta Force is making a comeback with a new entry titled Hawk Ops for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices, and we already have our first look at gameplay ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 next week. The 30-second teaser clip somehow manages to fit in a lot of action, as what seems to be different characters can be seen firing bows, operating min-guns, and driving tanks into some especially hectic warzones. You might also notice some characters using abilities, though it’s not quite clear how these will affect gameplay. You can see the pre-alpha Delta Force: Hawk Ops gameplay below.

Today’s Delta Force: Hawk Ops gameplay trailer doesn’t give too much away. However, its Discord channel does have some more information to keep us tied over for the time being. For starters, this new Delta Force reboot will offer a cross-platform, free-to-play multiplayer experience. It’s also described as a tactical shooter with Operators who are “tasked with accomplishing extreme missions through precise tactical planning and application.”

More information was revealed in an interview with IGN, where developer TiMi Studio Group confirmed that large-scale battles and technologically advanced vehicles, such as helicopters, attack boats, jets, and drones, will be available for players to use on the battlefield. The team’s goal is to bring the classic Delta Force experience to a modern audience with a near-future setting.

“Our team has always been interested in creating realistic military-themed shooter games,” producer Shadow Guo said. “As the producer, my first FPS game was Delta Force, and it left a lasting impression on me. Delta Force was celebrated for its realistic depiction of open-world combat, large-scale multiplayer PVP, and its portrayal of ‘Tip of the Spear’ Special Operations Forces. Even today, these features continue to have immense appeal and there remains potential for more innovation. We hope to show the evolution of these features, while carrying on the legacy of the gameplay pillars. That’s why we decided to reboot the Delta Force franchise. We’re proud to carry on that tradition and create a large, dangerous, and unpredictable world, where you need to complete various missions, face challenges, and earn rewards.”

While multiplayer will go beyond the 32-player limit of the previous games, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will also include a campaign. Guo says this story mode is based on Ridley Scott’s early 2000s film, Black Hawk Down, allowing players to relive some of its moments.

“Our team has extensively studied the movie and delved into the historical context respectfully,” Guo said. “This dedicated research enabled us to recreate a truly authentic and immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of that monumental event.”

The Delta Force franchise got its start in the late ‘90s and saw a bevy of entries release from now-defunct game developer NovaLogic. Delta Force: Hawk Ops appeared out of the blue, but we won’t have to wait long to see more of what’s in store. If you head over to the project’s newly started website, you’ll see a countdown that teases an announcement that is set to happen sometime during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. We’ll know more about this upcoming PC and console revival when its next reveal arrives next week.