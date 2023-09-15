Deltarune Chapter 3 Update Reveals Cut Stealth Mechanic, Unused Song

Toby Fox has provided the latest annual development update for Deltarune to subscribers (via Resetera), which provides some new insight into what’s happening with the long-awaited Chapter 3. The short version is that things seem to be progressing fairly smoothly, which will surely come as a relief to fans. However, he’s also provided some hints at what won’t be in the game.

On the progress front, Fox writes that “the unfinished parts are certainly seeming less and less numerous.” Despite that, he has provided no update on Chapters 4 and 5, which are being worked on simultaneously, with the plan as of the 2021 release of Chapter 2 being to release the three in a single bundle. As you might expect, then, there’s still no word of a release window.

That doesn’t mean that the team is leaving fans completely out in the cold. They’ve shared an unused piece of music from the game, which has a really cool funk/jazz feeling. Apparently, the track would have been used as backing for a stealth section “where you would slowly, slowly sneak around certain areas.” That idea was dropped after concepting showed that “a mechanic which basically just makes you move slower isn’t necessarily fun,” according to Fox. The track absolutely would have livened that up, but even the best music can’t make up for gameplay that sounds tedious.

Chapter 1 of Deltarune released in 2018, which Chapter 2 coming three years later. Both were made available for free. With Chapter 3 of Deltarune set to launch alongside 4 and 5, it’s not all that surprising that information continues to come out in a dripfeed. That said, hopefully we hear more before September 2024. In any case, we’ll keep an eye out and keep you up to date.