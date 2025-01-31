Depthless RPG Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 31, 2025 Added new codes.

Recommended Videos

Naming your game Depthless RPG when it has 230 thousand levels and counting is a bit humble, but you do you, developer. Anyway, if you love yourself a good medieval-flavored bandit-slayer, this one is going to be a real treat. Who can say no to brandishing a giant sword?

If you’re here to hoard all the weapons, don’t miss out on redeeming Depthless RPG codes. With their help, you can add a ton of items to your ever-growing collection. Late-stage bosses tend to be a stubborn bunch, so it’s good to have some tricks in your sleeve. For more rewards in a similar game, you can also check out the Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes.

All Depthless RPG Codes List

Working Depthless RPG Codes

1M : Use for a Limited DIY Frigidus Accessory (New)

: Use for a Limited DIY Frigidus Accessory Millionaire : Use for 7,500 Shards (New)

: Use for 7,500 Shards 872H47FH92JS0929EHFDU7462H: Use for a ? Gear (New)

Expired Depthless RPG Codes

GiveMeShards

Playersummons

VoidV2

Spooky

SorryForDelay

Pumpkens

TYSM

FrozenPeaks

10000

10K

Update36

Freeze

120000

Cobble

Lucky

Luckyy

SinIsReal

FunnyCode

Infernus1

Infernus3

Infernus2

100K

Egg

500K

10KMembers

Mesa

Codes

Related: SHADOVIS RPG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Depthless RPG

To redeem Depthless RPG codes, follow the instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Run Depthless RPG on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen. Press the gift button in the Settings menu. Enter a code into the text box. Press Claim to get the rewards.

Depthless RPG Trello Link

Don’t listen to the title—the game has a ton of features to offer! A great way to master them all is to check out the official Depthless RPG Trello. Learn all there is about enemies’ weaknesses, weapon rarity, secrets hidden across the map, and everything else crucial to becoming a top warrior.

Why Are My Depthless RPG Codes Not Working?

If you’re manually entering the Depthless RPG codes, double-check your spelling to ensure you didn’t make a typo. Since these codes often get complex, we recommend pasting them into the game. It’s also possible for the rewards to expire without any warning. Redeem them as fast as possible because it’s impossible to predict when they will stop working.

What Is Depthless RPG?

Depthless RPG is a Roblox adventure featuring a classic gameplay loop of defeating enemies and collecting loot. Make your way through the waves of increasingly stronger foes, craft and collect weapons, and level up your character. At the end of each stage awaits a dangerous boss, eager to test everything you learn during that level.

Take a look at our lists of Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes and Sword Fantasy Codes to claim more free rewards in similar games.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy