Depthless RPG promo art
Image via Ultimatum Studioz
Depthless RPG Codes (January 2025)

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 04:37 am

Updated: January 31, 2025

Added new codes.

Naming your game Depthless RPG when it has 230 thousand levels and counting is a bit humble, but you do you, developer. Anyway, if you love yourself a good medieval-flavored bandit-slayer, this one is going to be a real treat. Who can say no to brandishing a giant sword?

If you’re here to hoard all the weapons, don’t miss out on redeeming Depthless RPG codes. With their help, you can add a ton of items to your ever-growing collection. Late-stage bosses tend to be a stubborn bunch, so it’s good to have some tricks in your sleeve. For more rewards in a similar game, you can also check out the Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes.

All Depthless RPG Codes List

Working Depthless RPG Codes 

  • 1M: Use for a Limited DIY Frigidus Accessory (New)
  • Millionaire: Use for 7,500 Shards (New)
  • 872H47FH92JS0929EHFDU7462H: Use for a ? Gear (New)

Expired Depthless RPG Codes 

  • GiveMeShards
  • Playersummons
  • VoidV2
  • Spooky
  • SorryForDelay
  • Pumpkens
  • TYSM
  • FrozenPeaks
  • 10000
  • 10K
  • Update36
  • Freeze
  • 120000
  • Cobble
  • Lucky
  • Luckyy
  • SinIsReal
  • FunnyCode
  • Infernus1
  • Infernus3
  • Infernus2
  • 100K
  • Egg
  • 500K
  • 10KMembers
  • Mesa
  • Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Depthless RPG

To redeem Depthless RPG codes, follow the instructions below:

  • How to redeem Depthless RPG codes step 1
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem Depthless RPG codes step 2
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Depthless RPG on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Press the gift button in the Settings menu.
  4. Enter a code into the text box.
  5. Press Claim to get the rewards.

Don’t listen to the title—the game has a ton of features to offer! A great way to master them all is to check out the official Depthless RPG Trello. Learn all there is about enemies’ weaknesses, weapon rarity, secrets hidden across the map, and everything else crucial to becoming a top warrior.

Why Are My Depthless RPG Codes Not Working?

If you’re manually entering the Depthless RPG codes, double-check your spelling to ensure you didn’t make a typo. Since these codes often get complex, we recommend pasting them into the game. It’s also possible for the rewards to expire without any warning. Redeem them as fast as possible because it’s impossible to predict when they will stop working.

What Is Depthless RPG?

Depthless RPG is a Roblox adventure featuring a classic gameplay loop of defeating enemies and collecting loot. Make your way through the waves of increasingly stronger foes, craft and collect weapons, and level up your character. At the end of each stage awaits a dangerous boss, eager to test everything you learn during that level.

Take a look at our lists of Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes and Sword Fantasy Codes to claim more free rewards in similar games.

