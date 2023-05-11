Despelote Is a First-Person Ecuador Soccer Adventure from Untitled Goose Game Publisher

Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic and developers Julián Cordero and Sebastian Valbuena have revealed Despelote, a first-person slice-of-life adventure game about childhood and soccer that is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S in 2024. Its grounded tale was shown off in a reveal trailer that highlights some of the characters players will meet as they learn about the relationship the people of Quito, Ecuador had with soccer in 2001. You can take a look at it yourself in the Despelote trailer below.

Despelote sees players step into the soccer-kicking shoes of Julián as they learn to dribble, pass, and shoot around Quito. Yes, the Julián you play in the game is the same Julián Cordero making it, effectively setting the narrative up as a semi-autobiographical journey. Seeing Ecuador change as it grows closer to the World Cup is one of the many features Cordero and Valbuena promise. Other elements players can look forward to are physics-based gameplay, interesting characters, audio recorded from Ecuador, and a town that is overflowing with activities. In fact, Cordero and Valbuena went to great lengths to ensure Despelote‘s story is as authentic as it is moving.

“As you can see from the trailer, the game has a very distinct look – one created in part from both reference photos as well as actual textures captured on-site in Quito,” Panic head of publishing Nick Suttner said in a PlayStation.Blog post. “This is true for the audio as well, as Julián and Sebastian recorded real conversations and city ambience to create the soundscape within the game. And appropriately, the game is fully voiced in Spanish, with localized subtitles depending on your preference.”

Despelote is still without a firm release date, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates from Panic, Cordero, and Valbuena.