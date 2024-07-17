Destiny 2 Aberrant Action God Roll – PvP and PvE

Firearms just keep being awesome in Destiny 2, and Act 2 of Episode: Echoes is bringing us a beautiful option with the Aberrant Action Solar Rocket Sidearm. This is the god roll for this beast.

How to get the Aberrant Action in Destiny 2

This weapon is craftable, so the best way to get the God Roll you want is to just farm up the patterns until you can make it yourself. This is actually good news, as pattern drops seem pretty common overall in Destiny 2 right now, and it’s much better odds than randomly rolling out of the perk pool until you get exactly what you want. You can get the weapon to drop during Battlegrounds and Breach Executables when you open the chests at the end of the activities. You can also get them from randomly focused Engrams at Failsafe in the H.E.L.M.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1: Strategist, Pugilist, Beacon Rounds, Field Prep, Heal Clip, Ambitious Assassin, Threat Detector.

Strategist, Pugilist, Beacon Rounds, Field Prep, Heal Clip, Ambitious Assassin, Threat Detector. Perk 2 : Snapshot Sights, Golden Tricorn, Demolitionist, Swashbuckler, Incandescent, Reverberation, Harmony.

: Snapshot Sights, Golden Tricorn, Demolitionist, Swashbuckler, Incandescent, Reverberation, Harmony. Origin Trait: Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid.

Aberrant Action PvE God Roll

Barrel – Quick Launch – will give a faster projectile speed which can be a real difference maker with these rocket Sidearms.

Magazine – Flared Magwell

Perk 1 – Heal Clip – Reloading shortly after dealing a final blow grants Cure to you and your nearby allies.

Perk 2 – Incandescent – Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius. If you have a grenade-focused build, then you might prefer Demolitionist here instead.

Masterwork – Velocity – once again, the faster the rocket moves, the better for all involved. SUb for Reload if you are worried about that DPS or gap to heal.

Now, Heal Clip and Incandescent is a pretty popular build for weapons that give both as an option for a reason. Lots of damage, great for mobbing, and easy heals, and that is all added to the solid boss damage that these rocket Sidearms can dish out. Run with a Solar class or a Prismatic that takes advantage of Solar damage for best results.

Aberrant Action PvP God Roll

Barrel – Quick Launch

Magazine – High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1 – Heal Clip – Reloading shortly after dealing a final blow grants Cure to you and your nearby allies. Beacon Rounds if you have heals from somewhere else in your kit.

Perk 2 – Harmony – Final blows with other weapons improve this weapon’s damage and performance for a short duration. Sub for Golden Tricorn if you prefer.

Masterwork – Velocity

Frankly, it’s hard to recommend rocket Sidearms in PvP, but if you want to take one in with you, this might be it. Heal Clip is still at the top, but the second column can be used to give us something that assists your playstyle. If you like to switch weapons fast, Harmony is the way. If you prefer to lead with the Sidearm, nab a kill, then enjoy getting a grenade or melee kill for even more damage.

Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on Destiny 2, including our full Dual Destiny quest guide and how to get the Khvostov.

