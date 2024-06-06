How to Get Khvostov Exotic & Legendary Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

The Khvostov is a classic Exotic weapon that’s back in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion, but getting it won’t be easy. That’s where we come in, though. Here’s how to get the Khvostov Auto Rifle in Destiny 2.

Getting the Legendary Khvostov Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

First off, we’ll go over the process of getting the Legendary version of the Khvostov in Destiny 2, as this is almost certainly required for getting the Exotic version. Basically, you need to play through the Final Shape campaign until you’ve completed the seven missions, collect nine Lost Encryption Bits in the open-world, then do a quest for Micah-10 called Alone in the Dark to collect six more Encryption Bits.

After completing these steps, you’ll then be able to open a chest at The Divide, which houses the Legendary Khvostov. If that sounds like a lot of work, don’t worry. I’ll walk you through it step-by-step.

Finish the Campaign

If you haven’t already finished the story campaign of The Final Shape, do that first. Only the first seven missions are available right now, and the eighth will unlock after the world’s first completion of the Salvation’s Edge Raid.

Collect Nine Lost Encryption Bits

After completing the campaign, you’ll then want to scan the different open-world zones for golden chests that contain Lost Encryption Bits. There are nine to be found, and the good news is that they’re all indicated on your map as little + sign icons with double strokes.

Keep Doing Quests Until You Unlock Alone in the Dark

After that, you’ll want to continue doing your post-game quests in Destiny 2 and taking part in world events and activities until you unlock a new quest from Micah-10. The quest you’re looking for is called Alone in the Dark, which will require you to complete six Cyst missions, as listed below:

Sword Dance

Searing Light

Arial Ace

Moth-Infested Cavern

Slayer

Smothering Darkness

The key thing about each of these Cyst missions is that there is a Lost Encryption Bit in each area that you need to find. This means that you’ll need a total of 15 Lost Encryption Bits by the end of this quest line in order to get the Khvostov. I’ve included screenshots of their locations down below:

Sword Dance

During the Sword Dance mission, once you get to the area with platforms and a large drop-down area, you’ll want to look down for more platforms and tree trunks you can drop down to. Keep going down while following the white bubbles, and you’ll eventually find a small doorway housing some rubble which contains the Encryption Bit.

Searing Light

Immediately after clearing the mission, turn around to find a hallway lit up in purple. Hug the left wall to find a little cranny housing the Lost Encryption Bit.

Arial Ace

While going through the lava sections, you’ll eventually hit a break between two lava areas. Look at the wall on the right side of the tunnel to find a small hole you can go through. Head through to find the next Lost Encryption Bit.

Moth-Infested Cavern

Look out for the circular crystal room, then drop all the way down to the very bottom. Search the wall for a little alcove with some rubble that contains the Lost Encryption Bit.

Slayer

After clearing this mission, turn around and walk straight. Search the little pillar of ruins for the rubble with the next Lost Encryption Bit.

Smothering Darkness

After defeating Kelkris, don’t leave just yet. Look for a little opening with the large rectangular crystal above it, then go through. Drop down to the bottom and go all the way to the end to find the last Encryption Bit.

Collect the Legendary Khvostov

Finally, with all 15 Lost Encryption Bits collected, you’ll get the Encryption Code. Head back to the Pale Heart and make your way to The Divide. Go to the Cosmodrome wall to find a chest sitting there, which you can now open with the Code to get the Legendary Khvostov.

How to Get the Exotic Khvostov

At the time of writing, we’ve yet to figure out just how to get the Exotic version of the Khvostov Auto Rifle in Destiny 2, but rest assured we’ll keep you updated as soon as more info comes our way.

And that’s how you can unlock the Khvostov in Destiny 2.

