Destiny 2 The Final Shape Alone in the Dark Quest Guide

Even after you’ve completed the story missions in The Final Shape, there are still plenty of other things to do and Exotics to collect. Here’s how to start and complete the Alone in the Dark quest for Micah-10 in Destiny 2.

How to Start Alone in the Dark in Destiny 2

First things first, you need to have completed the first seven missions of the campaign in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The final quest will only unlock after the world’s first clear of Salvation’s Edge, but before that, do the other seven missions first.

After you’ve done this, you can then unlock Alone in the Dark. Here’s a step-by-step process on how I managed to unlock the quest:

Complete the first seven campaign missions in The Final Shape. Start the Ergo Sum Exotic quest and complete the first quest step, which will then unlock the ability to recover lost Ghosts. After completing the Queens 1 quest step in Ergo Sum, interact with the Lost Ghost Analytics console to start the Convalescence quest line. Keep playing through the Convalescence quest line, which requires you to complete Cyst missions and Overthrow, until you’ve recovered and healed your first Ghost. Talk to Micah-10 to start the Alone in the Dark quest.

The reason why Alone in the Dark is such an important quest line is because it takes you through various Cyst missions, where you can also recover Lost Encryption Bits, which are required to unlock the Legendary version of the Khvostov Auto Rifle.

The rest of the Alone in the Dark quest line is actually quite straightforward, and is really a repeat of the Convalescence quest line. You’ll need to do Cyst missions, Overthrows, and recover lost Ghosts.

One important thing to note is that you may be tasked with doing the Sword Dance Cyst mission while doing Convalescence: Rootbound, and that’s one of the Cysts with a Lost Encryption Bit you can pick up. Make sure to grab that before leaving the area.

And that’s how to start the Alone in the Dark quest in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including what the max Power level cap is.

