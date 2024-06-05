When Does the Salvation’s Edge Raid Start in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Answered

Pretty much every major expansion in Destiny 2 comes with a brand new Raid, and The Final Shape is no exception. If you’re wondering when the Salvation’s Edge Raid starts in Destiny 2, here’s everything you need to know.

The Salvation’s Edge Raid will unlock in Destiny 2 on June 7, 2024. This means that players will have about three days to enjoy the story and campaign of The Final Shape before they’re presented with their biggest challenge of the expansion: the Raid itself.

The Raid is exciting for a number of reasons. Not only do you get the chance to obtain even more powerful gear, the world first completion of Salvation’s Edge will also unlock the eighth and final story mission of The Final Shape, whose title has yet to be revealed.

At the time of writing, only seven campaign missions are available, and the eighth mission will unlock on June 7 at the earliest, assuming a team is able to clear the entire Raid on its launch day.

For folks who aren’t interested in the Raid, that’s fine as well. Bungie has previously stated that there will be no major story content or important plot points locked behind Salvation’s Edge. This means that you can get the full Final Shape experience just from the campaign missions alone, and you don’t have to worry about missing out on crucial narrative moments that are only available in the Raid.

That being said, if you are able to get a fireteam together, I’d absolutely recommend attempting it at least once. The Raids are Destiny 2‘s most impressive content that really test your knowledge of the game’s mechanics and your teamwork, and Salvation’s Edge will likely be just as challenging as the game’s older Raids.

Salvation’s Edge Raid Power Level Requirements

One final and important thing to note is that there is a Power level requirement for even entering the Salvation’s Edge Raid. You’ll need to hit 1,965 Power in order to take part in the Raid, which means that you essentially have three days to power up if you want to play on launch day.

You should be able to get pretty damn close to that number just by completing the main missions, as well as doing all of your daily and weekly activities, including the Nightfall.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Salvation’s Edge will be available in Destiny 2.

